Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 21, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- The Horseheads Central School district is going back to the classroom on Monday
- The Chemung County Health Department is offering free rapid covid-19 testing and so is Tioga County Public Health Department.
- The Trump administration along with 11 states just sued google.
Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!
- Companies to hold drive-thru trick-or-treating to benefit SPAC
- Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic
- Law Talk: Legal protections for employees during COVID-19
- Cortland Police sting finds that students aren’t partying like earlier in semester
- Consider your health when deciding to vote in person or by absentee