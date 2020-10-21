Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 21, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • The Horseheads Central School district is going back to the classroom on Monday
  • The Chemung County Health Department is offering free rapid covid-19 testing and so is Tioga County Public Health Department.
  • The Trump administration along with 11 states just sued google.

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now