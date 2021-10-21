Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 21, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Friday-Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Two people have been injured during a rollover accident that closed off a street in Elmira earlier yesterday morning.
  • The FDA officially authorizing booster shots for adults fully vaccinated with Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
  • There’s a salmonella outbreak to report.
  • Procter and Gamble said it’s raising prices on certain grooming, beauty and oral care products for retail customers to combat higher costs.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now