Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 22, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know:

  • The search is on for a convicted man who fled during his trial in Chemung County Court yesterday.
  • In an 18 news exclusive: the former general manager of a local Red Lobster has filed a lawsuit claiming race and sex discrimination.
  • Producer and actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a woman and injured a man on the set of the movie “Rust” in new Mexico on Thursday.
  • Royal Caribbean is gearing up to set sail around the world.

