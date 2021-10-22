Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 22, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin spoke out Friday on Twitter, breaking his silence a day after a prop gun he fired on a movie set killed the director of photography and injured the director.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague fo ours," Baldwin tweeted. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he added.