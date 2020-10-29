Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 29, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- Steuben County has reported six new COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center, which they say were not properly reported
- Two schools in the Northern Tier have moved to remote learning
- President Trump is campaigning with a new job plan
- Joe Biden has cast his vote in Delaware and is headed to Florida for campaigning
- Panera has released new flatbreads
- T-Mobile is launching its own streaming platform
