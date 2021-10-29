Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 29th, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This week on Mornings in Corning we had Shannah Warwick on who is a local fashion designer here in Upstate New York. She started a line called BlckBts BlckBts, pronounced “black boots” is a Clothing and Ritual line designed and handcrafted by Shannah, herself. BlckBts is for people who walk on the witchier side of life, leave room for a bit of magic, and need pieces they can wear with their favorite black boots. She focuses on flowing styles that flatter different body types and have original design elements. She knows you don't want to see yourself coming and going, so pieces are limited edition and one of a kind. She also loves designing clothing and accessories that can be worn multiple ways.

Shannah work's in the woods of Upstate NY dyeing her silk fabrics and creating cobweb-like textures with merino wool. She uses little to no sewing in her pieces as nunfelting allows her to "sculpt" rather then sew. Her Ritual pieces are intentionally created using the energetic properties of the phases of the moon, plant magic, and other astrological alignments.