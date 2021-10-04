Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 4, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Mayor Mandell of the City of Elmira, and City Manager Mike Collins will be announcing the application process for financial relief through the American Rescue Plan funds the city received.
  • The deadline to make your voice heard in Pennsylvania’s redistricting process is fast approaching. Anyone who wants to give in-person testimony must pre-register by this Wednesday October 6th.
  • Wegmans will be hosting 2 hiring events today.
  • Powerball’s top prize is now up to $670 million, the 10th largest in U.S. history.

