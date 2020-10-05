Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 5, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

President Trump may be released from the hospital as early as today after being diagnosed with COVID-19

With a ramp closure in Corning, you may want to plan ahead for your commute

It’s Fire Prevention Week!

And, the care package Governor Cuomo sent to President Trump!

