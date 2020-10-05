Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 5, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- President Trump may be released from the hospital as early as today after being diagnosed with COVID-19
- With a ramp closure in Corning, you may want to plan ahead for your commute
- It’s Fire Prevention Week!
- And, the care package Governor Cuomo sent to President Trump!
- 4 things we still don’t know about Trump’s COVID-19 battle
- New York State debt collection suspension renewed through November
- NY Governor responds to testing in hotspot schools, “aggressive enforcement” to start Monday
- For some, the deadline to register to vote has arrived
- Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever