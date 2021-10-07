Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 7, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday-Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Approximately 80 unvaccinated Arnot Health employees who did not meet the New York covid-19 vaccine mandate have been laid off.
- Yesterday Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calling on federal agencies to help keep drinking water clean in New York.
- You might be hearing more taps on your roof, or a few more crunches under your car than normal, and that’s because we’re in the middle of what is called a “mast year” for oak trees.
- Dunkin is gearing up for the trick-or-treat season by teaming up with spirit Halloween for four food-inspired looks.
