Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 9, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • New cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes have been reported
  • Local hospitals are implementing visitor restrictions
  • A local animal shelter is opening a new facility
  • Employees at the Upstate Farms cheese plant in Campbell will have COVID-19 testing today
  • The Empire State Building was lit up blue in honor of John Lennon’s 80th birthday
  • And finally, we meet a cute sea otter who’s learned a new trick

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now