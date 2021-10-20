Twin Tiers Today: October 20th, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the North Port park where authorities have been searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, an office representative has confirmed.

The news comes after items belonging to Laundrie were reportedly found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA's Mahsa Saeidi that Laundrie's parents went to the park to search for their son on Wednesday morning, and met with North Port police and the FBI.