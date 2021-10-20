Twin Tiers Today: October 20th, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Across the country the CDC reports new covid-19 infections are falling.
  • The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly ready to approve the use of ‘mix and match’ vaccines for boosters.
  • The New York State Department of Labor releasing new guidance regarding legalized recreational marijuana use and the workplace.
  • Amazon has come up with a way to swap the swipe for a scan. It’s called amazon one – a new contactless payment system.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now