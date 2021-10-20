Twin Tiers Today: October 20th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Across the country the CDC reports new covid-19 infections are falling.
- The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly ready to approve the use of ‘mix and match’ vaccines for boosters.
- The New York State Department of Labor releasing new guidance regarding legalized recreational marijuana use and the workplace.
- Amazon has come up with a way to swap the swipe for a scan. It’s called amazon one – a new contactless payment system.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!