Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 1, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • The Twin Tiers is waiting for an announcement from the state about Casinos reopening
  • President Trump is heading to Kenosha Wisconsin today
  • Sayre Theatre is reopening this Thursday!
  • And, Amazon is one step closer to drone delivery!

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now