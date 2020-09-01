Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 1, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- The Twin Tiers is waiting for an announcement from the state about Casinos reopening
- President Trump is heading to Kenosha Wisconsin today
- Sayre Theatre is reopening this Thursday!
- And, Amazon is one step closer to drone delivery!
Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.
- Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport receives $150K grant
- Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump tax return fight
- Where’s my second stimulus check? Where we stand as September begins
- LIVE: Olympic flame on display again, but Games uncertainty remains
- Two states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 30 states total on list