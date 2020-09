(WETM) – Happy Friday, here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

A COVID-19 cluster has been connected to a local church

An employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Bath has tested positive for Hep A

The Elmira Enforcers raised nearly $1,500 for a good cause

And we honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.