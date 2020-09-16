Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 16, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

(WETM) – Happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • Elmira Police are still looking for a man who led them on a motorcycle chase on Tuesday
  • Chemung County is hosting a Facebook Live townhall to discuss COVID-19
  • Police in Steuben County held their first of three police reform townhalls
  • Hurricane Sally has made landfall as a category 2 storm
  • And finally, we take a look at two unique BFFs at an animal sanctuary in Arizona

