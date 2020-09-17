Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 17, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday, here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today!

  • One person has died after being linked to the Lighthouse Baptist Church COVID cluster
  • A class at Cohen Elementary School is remote learning as the school investigates a potential COVID case
  • Officials in Corning are showing off their new firetruck this morning
  • The Bobcat Fire continues to burn in California
  • Lyft will be offering discount rides for voters
  • Jim Carrey will be joining Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.

