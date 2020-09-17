Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 17, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday, here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today!
- One person has died after being linked to the Lighthouse Baptist Church COVID cluster
- A class at Cohen Elementary School is remote learning as the school investigates a potential COVID case
- Officials in Corning are showing off their new firetruck this morning
- The Bobcat Fire continues to burn in California
- Lyft will be offering discount rides for voters
- Jim Carrey will be joining Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden
