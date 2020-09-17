Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 17, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday, here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today!

One person has died after being linked to the Lighthouse Baptist Church COVID cluster

A class at Cohen Elementary School is remote learning as the school investigates a potential COVID case

Officials in Corning are showing off their new firetruck this morning

The Bobcat Fire continues to burn in California

Lyft will be offering discount rides for voters

Jim Carrey will be joining Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden

