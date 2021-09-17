Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 17, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Covid cases in the twin tiers are seeing major spikes this week.
- A 26-year-old bath man was arrested after a disturbance in Big Flats and , he’s pending extradition to Florida for an armed robbery.
- A Bath woman was arrested following a alleged domestic assault in the Town of Pulteney.
- Supply chain disruptions are forcing some retailers to raise the price of artificial trees by 20% to 25%.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!