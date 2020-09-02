Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 2, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

The Twin Tiers is preparing and looking forward to Fall activities!

What the CDC is saying about getting your flu shot and when

A recap of President Trump’s visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin

Why the Trump Administration is passing on a global effort for a COVID-19 vaccine

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.