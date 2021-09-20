Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 20, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency approved a new infrastructure investment that could help bring Amazon to the county.
  • In Elmira, EPD is investigating three separate shootings – in less than three hours between Friday night and early Saturday morning.
  • According to a recent Wallet-Hub study, Utah is the happiest state in America. Minnesota came in second and Hawaii rounded out the top three.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now