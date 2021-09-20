Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency approved a new infrastructure investment that could help bring Amazon to the county.
- In Elmira, EPD is investigating three separate shootings – in less than three hours between Friday night and early Saturday morning.
- According to a recent Wallet-Hub study, Utah is the happiest state in America. Minnesota came in second and Hawaii rounded out the top three.
