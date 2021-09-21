Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 21, 2021

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) - Two women from the Southern Tier are wanted by the Penn Yan Police Department for selling meth.

Stephanie Kelley, 41, is wanted for the Criminal Sale and Possession of a Controlled Substance on a Yates County Superior Court Arrest Warrant for selling meth. Penn Yan police said she may be in the Elmira area, as her last known addresses were in Horseheads and Elmira.