Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 21, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Across the state, sheriff’s offices are celebrating New York State sheriff’s week, which recognizes the men and women in the county’s 58 offices.
- The City of Corning announcing a list of roads will be closed to traffic and parking as construction projects continue.
- In Horseheads, the Chemung County Public Works Department has announced the final resurfacing of three roads started yesterday.
- Amazon reporting they’ve banned more than 600 brands from china for violating seller policies.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!