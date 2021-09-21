Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 21, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Across the state, sheriff’s offices are celebrating New York State sheriff’s week, which recognizes the men and women in the county’s 58 offices.
  • The City of Corning announcing a list of roads will be closed to traffic and parking as construction projects continue.
  • In Horseheads, the Chemung County Public Works Department has announced the final resurfacing of three roads started yesterday.
  • Amazon reporting they’ve banned more than 600 brands from china for violating seller policies.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now