Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 23, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday-Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Two Addison residents are facing what can only be described as “shocking” charges after a sexual assault investigation in Tuscarora.
  • The FDA is now authorizing anyone who is 65 years and older, those with compromised immune systems, and essential workers who are exposed to covid-19 to receive a third single dose shot.
  • The old war plane museum on 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats is looking to be filled.
  • Uber is teaming up with “dress for success.”

