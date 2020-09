(WETM) – Happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

The Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads has retained an attorney after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was linked to the church

We meet Elmira’s new Salvation Army Majors

Protests continue in Louisville after the Breonna Taylor decision

The public honors for Justice Ginsburg continue in Washington

And finally, today is the last day of Wisner Market in Elmira

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.