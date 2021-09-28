Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 28, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Governor Kathy Hochul ready for a possible staffing shortage, as the state’s covid vaccine requirement for all hospital workers and nursing home employees took effect yesterday.
  • Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announcing last night, due to 489 new covid cases over the past seven days, the county is re-implementing mandatory mask usage in all county-owned buildings and facilities.
  • New York is continuing with its plan to implement its $15 minimum wage.
  • Costco announced it will once again limit sales on items like toilet paper, bottled water and cleaning supplies.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

