Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 3, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

A local pizza shop has been closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19

We remember actor Chadwick Boseman, who got his start in a film honoring an Elmira legend

We have the latest from protests in Rochester and Kenosha

And finally, two new remakes are coming from classic TV and film

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.