Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 3, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • In an 18 News exclusive: an Elmira man was allegedly assaulted by an Arnot health security guard while protesting against the covid vaccine.
  • The former police chief of Rochester has filed a lawsuit against both the mayor and city.
  • It’s been one year to the day since Prude’s death was made public.
  • The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly looking into the ongoing problem of consistently broken McDonalds Ice Cream machines.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now