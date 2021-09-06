Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 6, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The unemployment benefits including that extra $300 a week for New Yorkers has expired.
  • Ithaca Police are investigating a drowning in the area of 100 South Fulton Street.
  • An investigation is underway after an accident involving a car and a motorcycle on I-86 west near exit 59-a in Wilawana.
  • With the recent inflation of prices of pretty much everything across the country people are turning to the dollar store to save their money.

