Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 7, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A missing vulnerable Bradford County man has been found safe on Monday evening.
  • Josephy Zapata of Penn Yan was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation in Yates County.
  • Yesterday Governor Hochul designated covid-19 as an airborne infectious disease under New York’s “hero act.”
  • In Pennsylvania, a reminder students will be required to mask up when they return to school today.

