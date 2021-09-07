Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 7, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - An inmate of the Chemung County Jail is facing new charges after police say two glass smoking devices were discovered on his person after being processed into the jail.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Hare, 38, was brought to the jail by another police agency. After the discovery of the glass smoking devices, Hare was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony.