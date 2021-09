STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men after a jail sweep revealed they had secreted contraband in the jail.

Robert K. Wilson, 39 of Cameron, N.Y., and Joseph E. Hojnoski, 51 of Bath, were both charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and first-degree Promoting Prison Contraband.