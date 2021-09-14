Twin Tiers Today: September 14th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • According to the IRS the third round of child tax credit checks is set to go out tomorrow, September 15th.
  • Firefighters from across the country convened in Cortland County over the weekend to learn how to use some lifesaving tools.
  • Apple discovered a vulnerability that would allow hackers to infect iPhones, iPads, apple computers and watches without a user even clicking a malicious link.

