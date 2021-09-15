Twin Tiers Today: September 15th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Governor Hochul laying out her agenda to affirm reproductive rights in New York, in the wake of Texas’s new anti-abortion law.
- A judge blocking New York’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers over the ban on religious exemptions.
- The Lowman crossover bridge in Wellsburg has been under construction since April and now, according to the public works department, it’s going to re-open later than planned.
- A top executive at UPS says order your Christmas presents now to make sure they arrive on time.
