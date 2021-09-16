Twin Tiers Today: September 16th, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • While the mandate battle continues in the court system, Arnot Health is requiring employees to “declare their intent” when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, sending a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday requesting that the state reconsider the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
  • Guthrie Hospital is now under new leadership.
  • Taco Bell is spicing up the deals for its devoted customers by introducing a new loyalty program.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now