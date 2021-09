SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - The Schuyler County Legislature will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, September 8 with the purpose of agreeing to the allocation of money the county will receive from a settlement in the opioid crisis.

The agenda says that New York state will receive $229.8 million from pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson after claims that the company contributed to the opioid crisis "by falsely promoting prescription opioids it manufactured and sold and by falsely promoting the increased use of opioids" and failed to "to prevent diversion of prescription opioids in connection with distribution of its products, all of which contributed to a public health crisis in the County".