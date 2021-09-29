Twin Tiers Today: September 29th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Following the cancellation of the annual Elmira Holiday Parade, Elmira Downtown Development announced new plans to ring in the holiday season this year.
  • The highly-anticipated opening date of the new Ollie’s coming to the Southern Tier has been announced.
  • No more fare matching at Delta Airlines. over the weekend, the air carrier cut its best fare guarantee program.
  • TikTok has hit one billion users.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

