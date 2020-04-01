Twin Tier Eats – Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant

70 Old Ithaca Road Horseheads NY

(607) 398-2042

Salsa’s serves a full spectrum of Mexican Cuisine! Start with an APPETIZER (Queso Fundido, Spinach And Chicken Dip, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Chicken Wings, Guacamole Dip, Bean Dip …) with some NACHOS. Add a SIDE of Jalapeños, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Roja or pick from several other options! For the main dish, consider FAJITAS, TACOS, QUESADILLAS, ENCHILADAS, BURRITOS, CARNE Y POLLO, ENSALADAS, COMBOS or a PLATTERS (Seafood Chimichangas, Alambre, Chile Verde, Camarones A La Diabla to name a few of the tasty options).