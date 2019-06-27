Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Montana dog found in West Virginia starts journey home for the holidays
Top Stories
Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year
Trump mocks impeachment effort, talks up trade deal at rally
Shooting in New Jersey claims lives of 1 officer and 5 others
LSU’s Joe Burrow named Heisman Trophy finalist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Elmira & Horseheads girls basketball cruise to wins
Charisma Grega earns Fall Female MVP
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame coming to New York
VIDEO: St. Leo basketball player suspended after sucker-punching opponent
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect in Trooper shooting killed by police
Twin Tier Features
Trending Now
Suspect in Trooper shooting killed by police
Standoff on Boardman St. in Elmira over
UPDATE: Tioga County standoff remains active
Corning Community College cutting 7 programs along with multiple jobs
Florida home security camera hacked
Infant who died in upstate NY was under supervision by CPS
Suspected burglar found sleeping in Lawrenceville home
Elmira & Horseheads girls basketball cruise to wins
More Top Stories
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame coming to New York