Meet the General Manager – Dustin Corbett

Dustin is originally from and currently resides in Vestal, NY. He doesn’t have a specific favorite vehicle, but he loves pickups! He does not have a favorite restaurant in this area yet, but he is eager to find one. In his free time you can find him either playing golf or hanging out playing games with his two sons, Easton (who is 4 years old), Jameson (who is 2 years old), and his wife Antoinette. Fun Fact? Dustin played minor league baseball and has lived out of the area for 13 years before moving back. Dustin cheers for the NY Yankees, NY Giants, NY Rangers, and NY Knicks!