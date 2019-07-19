Meet the General Manager- Jim Lister

Meet our General Manager here at Williams Toyota. You’ll see Jim’s smiling face when you arrive at our dealership. He currently drives a Toyota Tundra and it also happens to be his favorite Toyota model. Jim is originally from Dallas, PA and now resides in Athens, PA. During his free time he enjoys watching his kids play sports and he loves to coach. He also loves to kick back with family and friends, listen to country music and soak up the warm weather. Spring and summer are his favorite time of year! One of his and his families favorite place to enjoy a dinner out is Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre, PA. As we mentioned above, Jim his a huge sports fan. During football season you’ll find him rooting on his Philadelphia Eagles and during baseball season he supports the New York Yankees. When you’re in visiting our dealership, stop in and say hi to Jim!