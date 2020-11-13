Twin Tier Tune-Up

“I’m a meteorologist with the 18 Storm Team so obviously I love studying the weather, but something many don’t know about me is that I love cars. I love working on cars, studying their mechanics, I even bought a manual last year without ever having driven one just so I can learn. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships of Mansfield have teamed up with WETM to bring you Twin Tiers Tune-Up. Twin Tiers Tune-Up is where you can get the best car maintenance and care tips and tricks so you can keep your life traveling smoothly. This segment will happen once a month starting in December 2020. It will be right here, hosted by me, exclusively, on MyTwinTiers.com.”