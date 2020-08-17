Twin Tiers Eats: J&B Bulldog Cafe

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s segment of Twin Tiers Eats we head to Elmira Heights to check out J&B Bulldog Cafe.

J&B’s Bulldog Cafe owner, Jeremy Gulich started out at Pitt Bradford playing baseball before transferring to William Penn University and graduating in 2007. He was then signed as a free agent into the Majors and would play in the minor league.

As he traveled from one ball park to another he gained inspiration for his menu at J&B’s.

“We do a half-pound hot dog and pineapple smoothies in the summer and it was something I saw in spring training and I said one day when I own one I am going to do it and I did it,” Gulich said.

A customer favorite is their Boss burger that Goolich saw at Yankee Statium.

“We have a burger called the boss burgers which is a two-pound cheeseburger dressed or a baby boss burger that is one pound and it’s really unique to barbecue burger,” Gulich said, “I developed that from just different ballparks and then at Yankee Stadium I saw they had a huge menu of burgers.”

When the pandemic hit in mid-March, Gulich said they didn’t miss a beat because J&B’s was made for mostly take out.

“We stayed open rate from March on and we are kind of design for this from the gecko we do a lot of takeout deliveries on so we hooked up with door dash,” Gulich said.

Like most restaurants, the community has rallied around them during these unprecedented times.

“The communities been awesome we got a lot of support every since the Coronavirus started and when the pandemic hit, our pricing I think is what helps,” Gulich said, “We try to keep things as low as possible for everybody so they’ve been awesome.”

To contact:

Location: 102 West 14th Street, Elmira Heights, NY 14901

Number: (607) 331-2922

Stay up to date on their hours and specials by liking their Facebook page.