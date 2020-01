ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s segment of Ask the Mayor, Elmira Mayor, Dan Mandell, and the Director of Codes in Elmira, John Mccraken spoke with 18 News’ Tai Wong about the new City Rising Grant that was given to the City of Elmira.

The Elmira City Council is accepting a $1 million Cities RISE Phase III grant from Enterprise Community Partners and the New York State Attorney General’s office.