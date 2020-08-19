Biden vs Trump: Your Choice? – Dr. Coleman’s 19th Political Pundit Night Cybercast

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Dr. Stephen Coleman will host his 19th Political Pundit Night on Thursday, August 20th, starting at 7 PM, live on MyTwinTiers.com The question of the evening for discussion and debate will be — Biden vs. Trump: Your Choice?

To submit comments and questions for the event, go to Dr. Coleman’s Facebook page, or submit your questions to sfcoleman2004@yahoo.com.

THE POLITICAL PUNDITS, EXPERTS, AND COMMUNITY LEADERS FOR THIS POLITICAL PUNDIT EVENT INCLUDE… IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:

The Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, who will give the invocation.

Others include:

Josh Johnson–Business leader, and owner of the Elmira Heights Theater.

Frank Acomb–The conservative commentator of the Twin Tiers.

Georgia Verdier–The award winning Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

The Honorable Tom Santulli–Political Commentator, and former Chemung County Executive.

Dora Leland–Political Commentator, political activist, public school educator and Chemung County Democratic Chair.

Jerome Emanuel–Community Leader and activist.

The Reverend Nathaniel Wright, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Deborah Lynch–Political Activist, and Vice-Chair of the Chemung County Democratic Committee.

The Honorable Ken Miller–Former Chemung County Legislator, and local business leader.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Cornell University PhD, and political analyst.

The Honorable Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor.

Tom Reilly, veteran attorney.

Nick Weinstein, GOP political strategist.