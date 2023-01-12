Dr. Coleman’s Thirtieth Political Pundit Night will take place on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The event will be live-streamed from seven to nine, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. The subject is Black Success in America and the Twin Tiers, just days before the start of Black History Month. They will share their stories of success and achievement, and how their stories relate to today’s young people, and to both the white and black communities.

Pundits for this panel will include:

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President,

Krystal Jubilee–Director of Nurse Education, Corning Community College,

Reverend Nathaniel Wright–Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Ithaca,

Jerome Emanuel–Community Development Specialist,

Astra Titus–Attorney, Law and Social Policy Analyst, and Expert,

Pastor Kale Mann–Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira,

Dr. Richard Dozier–Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice-President,

Reverend Holly Strickland–Pastor, Webb Mills United Methodist Church,

Willie Owens–Community Activist, Member, NYS Democratic Committee, and a Jefferson Award Winner,

Anita Lewis–Chief Development Officer, Economic Opportunity Program,

Jamal Malik–Chair, Chemung County Democratic Committee.

Two leaders from the white community(Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell and Tom Santulli, political commentator and former Chemung County Executive) will share what they have learned about the black experience at the end of the program.

Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University. He has taught political science at major academic institutions including Boston University, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University. He is a member of the New York State Political Science Association.

"Coleman and Company" is a public affairs program with something to say—a laboratory for riveting and robust political dialogue and discourse.

