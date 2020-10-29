Dr. Coleman’s 20th Political Pundit Night Cybercast

The Replay will be added after it has rendered

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next Dr. Coleman Political Pundit night is a live cybercast on Thursday, October 29th, starting at 7 PM exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com

The subject of the evening for discussion and debate–The 2020 election: Protests, and Civil Unrest.

THE POLITICAL PUNDITS, EXPERTS, AND COMMUNITY LEADERS FOR THIS POLITICAL PUNDIT EVENT INCLUDE… IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:

The Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, who will give the invocation.

Others include:

Josh Johnson–Business leader, and owner of the Elmira Heights Theater.

Frank Acomb–The conservative commentator of the Twin Tiers.

Georgia Verdier–The award winning Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

The Honorable Tom Santulli–Political Commentator, and former Chemung County Executive.

Dora Leland–Political Commentator, political activist, public school educator and Chemung County Democratic Chair.

Jerome Emanuel–Community Leader and activist.

The Reverend Nathaniel Wright, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Deborah Lynch–Political Activist and member NYS Democratic Committee.

The Honorable Ken Miller–Former Chemung County Legislator, and local business leader.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Cornell University PhD, and political analyst.

The Honorable Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor.

Tom Reilly, veteran attorney.