Dr. Coleman’s 22nd Political Pundit Night – President Biden’s first 100 days; Success or Failure?

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The 22nd Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night will be held tonight on April 29th beginning at 7 PM. The cybercast will consist of two sets of panelists who will discuss President Biden’s first 100 days: Success or Failure.

The political pundits, experts, and community leaders for this pundit night include:

Pundits will discuss this topic in two groups. One group will have their discussion from seven till eight and the second group will have their discussion from eight until nine.

Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, will give the invocation for pundit night as well as the benediction.

PANEL ONE FROM SEVEN TILL EIGHT WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING PUNDITS/PANELISTS: Georgia Verdier, Frank Acomb, Tom Santulli, Tracy Mitrano, Joe Sempolinski, Leslie Danks Burke, Deborah Lynch.

PANEL TWO FROM EIGHT UNTIL NINE WILL INCLUDE Denis Kingsley, Ken Miller, Nathaniel Wright, Dan Mandell, Jerome Emanuel, Ruth Young, and Paolo Cremidis.

Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night has attracted thousands in the Twin Tiers. His pundits represent a wide range of the political spectrum: Republicans, Democrats, progressives, liberals, and conservatives. Political Pundit Night is political discourse at its best. Watch on MyTwinTiers.com. Don’t miss it!