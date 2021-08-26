Dr. Coleman’s 24th Political Pundit Night

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The 24th Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night will be held tonight starting at 7 PM. This event has been officially recognized in a City of Elmira Proclamation by Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell that declares August 26th as Dr. Stephen Coleman Political Pundit Night in Elmira.

The event will be exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com in the player above.

The event will feature two back-to-back panels of the best political analysts and commentators in the Twin Tiers. These experts will grade President Joe Biden and evaluate his performance, from Afghanistan the COVID pandemic, the economy, the border crisis, to the epidemic of crime and violence sweeping across America.

Political Pundit Night is the only public affairs event in the Twin Tiers that consistently highlights the views of local and regional voices on the issues of the day. The series has attracted thousands in the Twin Tiers and beyond.

Participants for the 24th Political Pundit Night include:

Georgia Verdier – Elmira-Corning NAACP President

Dan Mandell – Elmira Mayor

William Schrom – Chemung County Sheriff

Tom Santulli – Former Chemung County Executive

Rodney Strange – Chemung County Legislator and Majority Leader

Frank Acomb – Conservative Analyst

Nick Weinstein – GOP strategist

Ken Miller – Former Chemung County Legislator, local business leader

RC Ike – Real estate professional

Deborah Lynch – Political activist, and member of the NYS Democratic Committee

Reverend Nathaniel Wright – Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca

Ruth Young – Progressive and environmental activist

Dr. Denis Kingsley – Cornell University Ph.D, veteran political analyst and commentator

Pastor Lorri Thornton of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning will give the invocation and benediction.