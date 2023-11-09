DISCLAIMER: The opinions and views expressed in “Coleman and Company” belong to its presenters and are not those of, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., MyTwinTiers.com, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dr. Coleman’s Thirty-Third Political Pundit Night–a live cybercast–will take place on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com, a platform/website of WETM Television, NBC-Nexstar, in Elmira, New York.

The subject for discussion and debate: The 2024 Presidential Election.

The pundits for this edition will include:

Joseph Sempolinski–Former Congressman NY’s 23rd

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President

Tom Santulli–Former Chemung County Executive

Dan Mandell–Recently re-elected Elmira Mayor

Jeff Murray–Veteran Journalist, Star-Gazette, USA Today Network

Richard Dozier–Author, Pastor, and Educator

Deborah Lynch–Member, NYS Democratic Committee, and Political Activist

Susan BetzJitomir–Attorney, Pastor, Dr. Joseph Kolacinski– Associate Professor, Elmira College

Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate. Dr. Coleman holds the Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University. He has taught political science at major academic institutions including Boston University, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University.



Dr. Coleman is the longest-running political commentator in the Twin Tiers. He is retired from Elmira College where he holds emeritus status as professor, academic vice president, and dean of faculty. In 2019 he received an award from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Dr. Coleman has worn many hats during his long career: professor, academic advisor to hundreds of college students, acting college president, academic dean, author, political analyst/commentator, radio reporter, and news director. He got his start in broadcasting at WPLM in Plymouth, Massachusetts, America’s hometown radio station.

He got his start in college teaching at Boston University, where he graduated magna cum laude as an undergraduate.