Mayor Mandell declares Aug. 26 Dr. Stephen Coleman Political Pundit Night in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell announced that Thursday, August 26 has officially been named Dr. Stephen Coleman Political Pundit Night.

Mayor Mandell issued a proclamation in honor of the long-time WETM political analyst and his political pundit nights. Dr. Coleman has also hosted Coleman & Company on MyTwinTiers.com.

Dr. Coleman’s 24th Political Pundit Night will take place on Thursday, August 26, from 7-9 p.m. exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. At this event, pundits will grade President Joe Biden and evaluate his performance–from Afghanistan, to the COVID pandemic, to the economy, and to the epidemic of crime and violence sweeping America.

Pundits, experts, and community leaders for this “grade Joe Biden” pundit night will include:

Georgia Verdier–The award winning Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

Dan Mandell–Elmira Mayor.

William Schrom–Chemung County Sheriff.

Tom Santulli–former Chemung County Executive.

Rodney Strange–Chemung County Legislator and Majority Leader.

Frank Acomb–Conservative analyst.

Nick Weinstein–GOP strategist.

Ken Miller–former Chemung County Legislator, and local business leader.

RC Ike–real estate professional.

Deborah Lynch–political activist, and member of the NYS Democratic Committee.

Reverend Nathaniel Wright–Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Ruth Young–progressive, and environmental activist.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Cornell University Ph.D., veteran political analyst, and veteran political commentator.

Pastor Lorri Thornton of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning will give the invocation and benediction.