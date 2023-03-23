Dr. Coleman’s Thirty-First Political Pundit Night will take place on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023. The event will be live-streamed from seven to nine, exclusively in this story on MyTwinTiers.com.

The top political pundits in the Twin Tiers will discuss and debate whether American Politics Has Gone Insane.

Pundits for the 31st Political Pundit Night include:

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President,

Tom Santulli–Former Chemung County Executive,

Jeff Murray–Veteran Journalist, Star-Gazette, USA Today Network,

Richard Dozier–Author, Pastor, and Educator,

Rodney J. Strange–Chemung County Legislature, Fifteenth District,

Deborah Lynch–Political Activist,

Susan BetzJitomir–Attorney, Pastor,

Steve Sprague–former Congressional Staffer, former Star-Gazette Political Reporter, and former local TV journalist,

Dr. Joseph Kolacinski, Associate Professor, Elmira College, and

Reverend Nathaniel Wright, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Ithaca.

Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University. He has taught political science at major academic institutions including Boston University, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University.

Dr. Coleman is a member of the New York State Political Science Association and is the longest-running political commentator in the Twin Tiers. He is a professor, academic vice president, and dean emeritus at Elmira College.

“Coleman and Company” is a public affairs program with something to say—a laboratory for riveting and robust political dialogue and discourse. You can get in on the action, by clicking into “Coleman and Company”—anytime, anywhere, 24/7, 365 days a year on mytwintiers.com.

