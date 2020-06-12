The 18th Political Pundit Night Cybercast Replay

DISCLAIMER: The opinions and views expressed in “Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night” belong to its presenters and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station, MyTwinTiers.com or their affiliates or employees. Caution: Some language may not be appropriate for all audiences.

ELMIRA, NY (WETM-TV) The 18th Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night was held tonight on June 11th, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this Pundit Night was like none of the previous seventeen at the Majestic Elmira Heights Theater. Since in-person mass gatherings were not allowed, this was the first of the Pundit Nights that was done completely as a cybercast. The topic of discussion was “America in Crisis: The 2020 Elections, and What’s at Stake?” You can watch the replay of the entire event above.

THE POLITICAL PUNDITS, EXPERTS, AND COMMUNITY LEADERS THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE EVENT INCLUDED:

Dr. Stephen Coleman

The Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, who will give the invocation.

Others included:

Josh Johnson–Business leader, and owner of the Elmira Heights Theater.

Georgia Verdier–The award winning Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

The Honorable Tom Santulli–Political Commentator, and former Chemung County Executive.

Dora Leland–Political commentator, political activist, public school educator (American History), and Chemung County Democratic Chair.

Jerome Emmanuel–Community Leader and activist.

The Reverend Nathaniel Wright, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Deborah Lynch–Political Activist, and Vice-Chair of the Chemung County Democratic Committee.

The Honorable Ken Miller–Former Chemung County legislator, and local business leader.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Cornell University PhD, and political analyst.

The Honorable Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor.

Tom Reilly, veteran attorney.

Nick Weinstein, GOP political strategist.

The 19th Political Pundit Night is scheduled for August 20th, and the 20th Political Pundit Night is scheduled for October 29th, just days before election day.