Community College Corner: Spencer Crest Nature Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM and Corning Community College have partnered to create a digital series to showcase their campus life to the community. This is called the Community College Corner.

The first feature is the Spencer Crest Nature Center, where science and environmental students feel most at home. They experience hands-on learning in nature and get the opportunity to conduct research.

The center, which has trails, a pond, and a meadow, is open to the public.

Corning Community College President, Dr. William Mullaney, welcomes the corning community to enjoy this space along with students.

