From the Ashes: Supporting Station 8

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa (WETM) – After a tragic fire at Fire Station 8 in Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania, people across the country have come together to raise funds.

After continuous support from many people, Jill Strange, the Ambulance Association Secretary for Station 8 said: “I think our community here is absolutely awesome.” Strange continued to say “to see people that far away that care, means a huge amount to us.”

People near and far and all ages have been fundraising and donating all of their proceeds to Station 8.

Community members have been holding benefit events like chicken barbeques, bingo games, golf tournaments, and others where all the proceeds go to help the station rebuild.

Branden Swimley is a 10-year-old who created his own Kool-Air stand and sold cups for 50 cents each. He donated all his earnings to Lawrenceville Fire Station 8.

Picture Credit: Lawrenceville Fire Station Facebook

Ella Wood of Mansfield, Pa sold homemade bug spray to the Wellsboro community and donated her proceeds to the fire station as well.

Other community members have also created unique designs for shirts, hats, bandanas, and koozies.

“Just thank you,” said Lee Strange, the Assistance Fire Chief of Station 8. “The biggest thing I could say is, thank you to everybody who has contributed.”

The station does not have a Go Fund Me page but if you would like to donate-

Donations can be mailed out to the following:

Lawrenceville Fire Department

PO Box 177

Lawrenceville, PA 16929.



