Hidden Landmarks: Joycrest Skating Rink

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the past 87 years Joycrest Skating Rink has been a steady family owned and operated roller skating rink in Elmira.



Located at 1570 Lake Street, Elmira New York is the site of this throwback to the old days.

Built in 1924, it began as one of the buildings in Grotto Park – home of the “cashmere grotto” which was an actual organization, an offshoot of the Masons.

It had its own band, park, clubhouse, and a restaurant on its first floor.

On the second floor, Boxing, wrestling, and dances were held.

In 1936, the Maple skating floor was installed.

In 1954, the name was changed from Grotto Park to Joycrest.

One of the more exciting things to take place is the fact that it had Roller Skating pageants – like the Ice Capades.

February 1961, a Pagent featured an “all through the year” extravaganza – where every month represented by a group of skaters.

Joycrest has an abundance of things to do in its facility.

Here is their schedule.

Friday & Saturday Evenings: 7:00pm-9:30pm

Saturday & Sunday Matinees: 1:00pm–3:30pm

Admission: Matinees – $7.00, Evenings – $8.00



Skate rental: $4.00

For more information on Joycrest Skating Rink click here.